Contrasting HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) & Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 4 0 2.33 HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than HWH International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment -7.09% N/A -2.74% HWH International -314.53% -86.51% -40.57%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and HWH International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 0.99 -$10.02 million ($0.65) -13.32 HWH International $870,000.00 8.94 -$2.63 million ($0.41) -2.54

HWH International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HWH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats HWH International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

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