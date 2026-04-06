Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 5,967 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $29,297.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,972.39. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $8,665.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 458,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 301.66%.The business had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSK plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,135 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 462,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 308,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $8.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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