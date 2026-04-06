Critical Contrast: Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) vs. International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and International Seaways”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidmar Maritime $55.85 million 0.81 -$22.56 million ($0.39) -1.99 International Seaways $843.30 million 4.44 $309.26 million $6.23 12.17

Volatility and Risk

International Seaways has higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Heidmar Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Seaways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Heidmar Maritime has a beta of -2.36, indicating that its stock price is 336% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidmar Maritime -40.20% -19.19% -6.17% International Seaways 36.67% 13.92% 10.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heidmar Maritime and International Seaways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidmar Maritime 2 0 1 0 1.67 International Seaways 0 0 6 1 3.14

Heidmar Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.10%. International Seaways has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than International Seaways.

Summary

International Seaways beats Heidmar Maritime on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidmar Maritime

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Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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