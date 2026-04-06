Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $18,085.85 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) EVP Aubrey Clay Holder sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $18,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,181.67. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aubrey Clay Holder also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 8th, Aubrey Clay Holder sold 73 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $9,853.54.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Aubrey Clay Holder sold 51 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $6,961.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.80. 614,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,985. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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