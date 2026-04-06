Ishbia Mat Sells 1,000,574 Shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $3,732,141.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,327,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,791,802.53. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $3,692,118.06.

On Friday, March 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $3,492,003.26.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $3,552,037.70.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $3,552,037.70.

On Monday, March 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $3,722,135.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $3,602,066.40.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $3,732,141.02.

On Monday, March 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $3,702,123.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $2,335,305.06.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,474,537.34.

UWM Trading Up 0.4%

UWMC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 9,496,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,970,748. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.12 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Argus raised UWM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UWM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UWM by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UWM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UWM by 65.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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