Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $143.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $285.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $260.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $275.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $280.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $491,053.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,138.70. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,133.99. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Flutter Entertainment PLC alerts:

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.