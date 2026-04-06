Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.5960. Approximately 6,713,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,903,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,877,952.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,647,226 shares of company stock valued at $65,744,047. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 253,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 410,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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