Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $48.7530. Approximately 4,886,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,244,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 1.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 691,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,749,533.25. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,238,766 shares of company stock worth $93,585,861. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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