Comparing Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) & Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA)

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veea and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 1 0 0 0 1.00 Iveda Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veea and Iveda Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea $140,000.00 221.42 -$47.55 million $0.01 61.80 Iveda Solutions $5.28 million 0.29 -$3.98 million ($0.89) -0.29

Iveda Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Veea. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Veea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Veea has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea -804.53% N/A -0.37% Iveda Solutions -53.18% -143.92% -68.46%

Summary

Veea beats Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

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Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Iveda Solutions

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Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department. In addition, the company offers Iveda Smart UVC, an AI vent for irradiating UV light and Iveda drone to perform certain functions from an aerial view. Further, it offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices, as well as provides utility cabin, IoT sensors and devices and LAN switch products. The company serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

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