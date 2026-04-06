HMH (NASDAQ:HMH) Insider Roy Dyrseth Acquires 8,000 Shares

HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH – Get Free Report) insider Roy Dyrseth bought 8,000 shares of HMH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 68,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,520. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HMH Stock Performance

Shares of HMH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,803. HMH Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

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HMH Company Profile

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Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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