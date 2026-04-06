Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $322,611.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $322,611.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,613,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,140,488.05. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Sunday, April 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $322,611.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CRDO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $213.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head?to?head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head?to?head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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