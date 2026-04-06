Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $919.78 and last traded at $925.93. 1,817,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,195,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $935.58.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.22.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Positive Sentiment: FDA approved Foundayo, Lilly’s once?daily oral GLP?1 for obesity — opens a large new market channel and supports multi?billion dollar sales forecasts as the company begins rapid U.S. commercialization. Read More.

FDA approved Foundayo, Lilly’s once?daily oral GLP?1 for obesity — opens a large new market channel and supports multi?billion dollar sales forecasts as the company begins rapid U.S. commercialization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lilly struck a major U.S. government pricing/access agreement to broaden GLP?1 access for Medicare and Medicaid patients, which should boost volume and uptake among a large patient cohort. Read More.

Lilly struck a major U.S. government pricing/access agreement to broaden GLP?1 access for Medicare and Medicaid patients, which should boost volume and uptake among a large patient cohort. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company is scaling production — a $6.5B Houston plant will manufacture Foundayo, reducing supply risk during launch. Read More.

The company is scaling production — a $6.5B Houston plant will manufacture Foundayo, reducing supply risk during launch. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire Centessa Pharmaceuticals (~$7.8B) to expand into sleep disorders and neuroscience — diversifies growth beyond GLP?1s. Read More.

Lilly agreed to acquire Centessa Pharmaceuticals (~$7.8B) to expand into sleep disorders and neuroscience — diversifies growth beyond GLP?1s. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside momentum: at least one outlet reported a raised price target, and high?profile bullish coverage (including Jim Cramer) and AI?driven growth narratives are keeping long?term sentiment constructive toward a potential path to a ~$1T market cap. Read More. | Read More. | Read More.

Analyst/upside momentum: at least one outlet reported a raised price target, and high?profile bullish coverage (including Jim Cramer) and AI?driven growth narratives are keeping long?term sentiment constructive toward a potential path to a ~$1T market cap. Read More. | Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary placed Lilly alongside broader pharma buyback and capital allocation themes — supportive long term but not an immediate share mover. Read More.

Market commentary placed Lilly alongside broader pharma buyback and capital allocation themes — supportive long term but not an immediate share mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing pressure: coverage highlights an emerging price war in oral GLP?1s that could cap near?term margins and damp the stock’s post?approval upside, which helps explain intraday weakness. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $993.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $970.86. The firm has a market cap of $874.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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