iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2026

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQSTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter. iQSTEL had a negative return on equity of 56.70% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

iQSTEL Stock Up 7.4%

IQST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. iQSTEL has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQSTEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iQSTEL by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iQSTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQSTEL in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iQSTEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQSTEL, Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a global connectivity platform for voice, data and messaging services. The company leverages cloud-native infrastructure to deliver international roaming solutions, prepaid mobile top-up services and eSIM provisioning. Its technology enables seamless wireless communications for both individual subscribers and business clients across a broad network of partner carriers.

The company’s core offerings include instant airtime reloads, cross-border mobile voice and data plans, machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

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