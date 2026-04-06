iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter. iQSTEL had a negative return on equity of 56.70% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

iQSTEL Stock Up 7.4%

IQST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. iQSTEL has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iQSTEL by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iQSTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQSTEL in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iQSTEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQSTEL, Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a global connectivity platform for voice, data and messaging services. The company leverages cloud-native infrastructure to deliver international roaming solutions, prepaid mobile top-up services and eSIM provisioning. Its technology enables seamless wireless communications for both individual subscribers and business clients across a broad network of partner carriers.

The company’s core offerings include instant airtime reloads, cross-border mobile voice and data plans, machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

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