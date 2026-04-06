Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,151,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,447 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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