Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) recently:
- 4/5/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 4/2/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.
- 3/28/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 3/18/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 3/13/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/14/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/12/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.36%.
Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.
Further Reading
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