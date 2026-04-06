Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) recently:

4/5/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

4/2/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/28/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/18/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/13/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/14/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/12/2026 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.36%.

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Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

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