New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Director Paul André Huet Acquires 9,000 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Paul André Huet bought 9,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$24,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,560. The trade was a 112.50% increase in their ownership of the stock.
New Found Gold Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of New Found Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 391,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,024. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$918.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.02.
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