New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Director Paul André Huet Acquires 9,000 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Paul André Huet bought 9,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$24,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,560. The trade was a 112.50% increase in their ownership of the stock.

New Found Gold Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of New Found Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 391,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,024. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$918.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.02.

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About New Found Gold

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Further Reading

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp.

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