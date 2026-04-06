Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.41 and last traded at C$34.39, with a volume of 22227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

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Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.15 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5632706 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship.

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