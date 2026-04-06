YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 521405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.9%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,984.0%.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
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