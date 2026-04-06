YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 521405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

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YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,984.0%.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:TSLY Free Report ) by 821.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

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