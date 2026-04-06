Comparing Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $149.55 billion 0.39 $5.82 billion C$2.88 5.31 Bayerische Motoren Werke $150.95 billion 0.35 $8.25 billion $13.39 6.80

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayerische Motoren Werke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 3.87% 5.51% 2.00% Bayerische Motoren Werke 5.45% 7.70% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercedes-Benz Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 1 0 3 3.50 Bayerische Motoren Werke 1 3 0 1 2.20

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Mercedes-Benz Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

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Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

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Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

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