Analyzing Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Airbus and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Airbus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 5 4 0 2.30 Sidus Space 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Airbus has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $83.05 billion 1.83 $5.91 billion $1.89 25.46 Sidus Space $3.38 million 69.18 -$17.52 million ($1.21) -2.90

This table compares Airbus and Sidus Space”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 7.15% 22.35% 4.05% Sidus Space -655.33% -116.44% -67.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Sidus Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbus beats Sidus Space on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Sidus Space

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics. The company also provides platforms, such as External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) which offers multiple industries to develop, test, and fly experiments, hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the ISS at a reduced cost and schedule; LizzieSat; Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems; and Phoenix Deployer. In addition, it offers aerospace and defense manufacturing services, including 3D printing; mechanical/electrical assembly and test; design engineering; and program management comprising of supply chain management, customer requirement compliance, logistics and configuration management, resource and budget control, and schedule. It serves commercial space, aerospace, and defense industries, as well as government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.