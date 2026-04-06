Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.05% from the stock’s current price.

BR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,567. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $155.54 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.