Electroneum Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $17.92 million and $266.55 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is blog.electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
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