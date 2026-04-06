USD Coin (USDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.54 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $60.89 billion and approximately $9.54 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 77,675,045,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
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