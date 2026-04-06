BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $5.79 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s launch date was May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official message board is billiondollarcat.com.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00200533 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,778.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

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