Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,740 Shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF $JIVE

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of JPMorgan International Value ETF worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan International Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan International Value ETF Price Performance

JIVE stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.91 and a beta of 0.41. JPMorgan International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

About JPMorgan International Value ETF

Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise.

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