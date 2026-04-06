Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,904 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,599,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Penney Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 435,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $126.27 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $134.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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