First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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