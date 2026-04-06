Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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