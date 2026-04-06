Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.75 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.77.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAR

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LAR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.11. 1,131,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.16. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,594,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 5,219,416 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 152,386 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,200,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,035 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot?scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.