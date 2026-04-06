Grass Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Grass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grass has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a total market capitalization of $168.81 million and $9.16 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass launched on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,673,734 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.28396017 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $6,155,621.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grass using one of the exchanges listed above.

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