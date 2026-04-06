Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $157.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average is $165.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

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