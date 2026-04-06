TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Buys 66,182 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF $GII

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,182 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 8.3% of TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GII opened at $76.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $912.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.73.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets. The Index is a composite of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Index (MGII), which is based on 255 stocks in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

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