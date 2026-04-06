Degen Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.34 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Degen has a total market cap of $25.34 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degen has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.72 or 1.00638480 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s launch date was January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,956,199,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,956,199,024.32626638 with 22,162,476,665.3505942 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00067806 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $3,007,939.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

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