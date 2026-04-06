BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 2.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

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BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 522.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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