BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2026

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAGGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 2.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 522.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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