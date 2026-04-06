BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 2.7%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
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