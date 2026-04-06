Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 17361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

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Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $312,593.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,453.07. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock worth $849,575 in the last three months. 24.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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