Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.1750, with a volume of 699745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore initiated coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

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Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Once Upon A Farm ( NYSE:OFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million.

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of Once Upon A Farm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Once Upon A Farm

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Further Reading

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