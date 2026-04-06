Saitama 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.09 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004609 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.0000708 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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