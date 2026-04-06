NYM Price Hits $0.0373 on Major Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,884.45 or 0.99841776 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. The official website for NYM is nym.com. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NYM is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 831,424,979.280943 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.03716882 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,554,635.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

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