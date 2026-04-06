Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.9499 and last traded at $0.9499. 3,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8937.

Sharp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

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Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. Analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

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