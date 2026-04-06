Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,100.0179, but opened at $1,048.22. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,048.22, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Partners Group Stock Performance

About Partners Group

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,151.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,210.25. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.62.

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

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