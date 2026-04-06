First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Up 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 658,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 480,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$39.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.11.

About First Atlantic Nickel

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First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Avante Mining Corp. and changed its name to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. in April 2024. First Atlantic Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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