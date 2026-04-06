Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,150.00, but opened at $1,100.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $796.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,095.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 30.88%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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