SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 576,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 317,045 shares.The stock last traded at $19.14 and had previously closed at $19.17.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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