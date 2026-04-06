SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.5240. 1,385,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,356,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLS shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Up 11.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.22.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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