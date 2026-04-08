ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

GTM opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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