Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 125,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,733,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Five9 has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.21 million. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

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Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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