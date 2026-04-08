Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,876 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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