Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 152.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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