Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4%

UPS stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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