Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 215,900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $264,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.29 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.21.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon struck a new agreement that keeps roughly 80% of current USPS package volume, averting a larger logistics disruption and preserving a predictable, lower-cost delivery channel for >1B yearly packages — a positive for fulfillment economics and near-term margin visibility. Article Title

Amazon struck a new agreement that keeps roughly 80% of current USPS package volume, averting a larger logistics disruption and preserving a predictable, lower-cost delivery channel for >1B yearly packages — a positive for fulfillment economics and near-term margin visibility. Positive Sentiment: AWS is winning customers for its custom chips: Uber is expanding use of Graviton and testing Trainium3, showing enterprise adoption of Amazon’s lower?cost CPU and AI-inference/training silicon — a revenue and differentiation win for AWS. Article Title

AWS is winning customers for its custom chips: Uber is expanding use of Graviton and testing Trainium3, showing enterprise adoption of Amazon’s lower?cost CPU and AI-inference/training silicon — a revenue and differentiation win for AWS. Positive Sentiment: A sell?side upgrade/target raise (Moffett Nathanson nudging its AMZN target higher) adds fresh analyst support and can attract flows from income/tech momentum desks. Article Title

A sell?side upgrade/target raise (Moffett Nathanson nudging its AMZN target higher) adds fresh analyst support and can attract flows from income/tech momentum desks. Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter that Amazon may pursue satellite deals (Globalstar) would be strategic for LEO connectivity and AWS edge offerings but is speculative and would be capital?intensive if pursued. Article Title

Market chatter that Amazon may pursue satellite deals (Globalstar) would be strategic for LEO connectivity and AWS edge offerings but is speculative and would be capital?intensive if pursued. Neutral Sentiment: AWS says teams are working around the clock to maintain Middle East services after regional strikes — this underscores operational resilience but also highlights geopolitical risk to infrastructure. Article Title

AWS says teams are working around the clock to maintain Middle East services after regional strikes — this underscores operational resilience but also highlights geopolitical risk to infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: High?profile YouTubers sued Amazon, alleging its Nova Reel AI scraped copyrighted videos to train models — this raises legal and reputational risk around Amazon’s AI products and could lead to costly litigation or constraints on training data. Article Title

High?profile YouTubers sued Amazon, alleging its Nova Reel AI scraped copyrighted videos to train models — this raises legal and reputational risk around Amazon’s AI products and could lead to costly litigation or constraints on training data. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some brands are pulling listings after disputes over Amazon’s pricing/payout terms could reduce assortment and gross merchandise volume if it spreads — a risk to retail revenue and marketplace dynamics. Article Title

Reports that some brands are pulling listings after disputes over Amazon’s pricing/payout terms could reduce assortment and gross merchandise volume if it spreads — a risk to retail revenue and marketplace dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder pressure over water use at Amazon data centers and community resistance that has stalled projects creates potential delays/costs for AWS capacity expansion — a strategic headwind for AI infrastructure growth. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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